International › APA

Happening now

C/d’Ivoire extends vote registration until July 5

Published on 30.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Ivorian government on Tuesday extended the period for vote registration until July 5 at noon to allow citizens to register massively on the electoral roll, spokesperson Sidi Touré announced at the end of an extraordinary cabinet meeting.The move was taken on the proposal of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), Sidi Touré said.

Given that many Ivorians will not register on the voters’ list if this operation were to stop definitively on June 30, the Cabinet adopted an extension decree, as the second deadline granted to the population expires, Touré added.

The measure comes also at the request of stakeholders in the electoral process, in view of increased participation in the Ivorian presidential election of October 31, 2020, the government spokesman noted.

The first period set by the State of Cote d’Ivoire on the electoral commission’s proposal, was from June 10 to 24, before the deadline was extended to June 30. This postponement is also justified by the recent torrential rains which created floods, particularly in Abidjan.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top