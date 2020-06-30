C/d’Ivoire extends vote registration until July 5

The Ivorian government on Tuesday extended the period for vote registration until July 5 at noon to allow citizens to register massively on the electoral roll, spokesperson Sidi Touré announced at the end of an extraordinary cabinet meeting.The move was taken on the proposal of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), Sidi Touré said.

Given that many Ivorians will not register on the voters’ list if this operation were to stop definitively on June 30, the Cabinet adopted an extension decree, as the second deadline granted to the population expires, Touré added.

The measure comes also at the request of stakeholders in the electoral process, in view of increased participation in the Ivorian presidential election of October 31, 2020, the government spokesman noted.

The first period set by the State of Cote d’Ivoire on the electoral commission’s proposal, was from June 10 to 24, before the deadline was extended to June 30. This postponement is also justified by the recent torrential rains which created floods, particularly in Abidjan.