C/d’Ivoire gets $25,000 from US to label news websites

The Network of Online Media Professionals of Cote d’Ivoire (REPPRELCI) has received from the US Embassy in Abidjan $25,000 (about 12.5 million CFA francs) funding for the implementation of a project to label news websites and other activities aimed at mitigating online disinformation and harmful misinformation.

A component of the project, which aims to professionalise and give credibility to the Ivorian online media through a label, will last six months.

“REPPRELCI expresses its infinite gratitude to the Embassy of the United States in Cote d’Ivoire and to the American people for their constant concern for the online media in particular,” said REPPRELCI chairman Lassina Sermé.

“We will proceed in the coming days to the launch of a call for expressions of interest to the attention of all companies of online media for the recruitment of participants in this project,” he noted, adding that “for the success of this project, the Network reassures that it will spare no effort and encourages all actors in the sector to give special attention to activities within the framework of its implementation.”

Created in 2006, the REPPRELCI brings together stakeholders of the online media in Cote d’Ivoire.

This umbrella organisation of the Ivorian online media has set itself the task to organise, structure and promote the ecosystem of online media in Cote d’Ivoire