C/d’Ivoire, Guinea set up commission to delineate border

Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea will on Friday in Abidjan, install through their ministerial department in charge of territorial administration, a Joint Technical Commission for the materialization of the borders of the two countries, according to a note sent to APA on Tuesday.The Ivorian side will be represented by Lieutenant General Vagondo Diomande, Minister of Interior and Security, who will represent the Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Achi, the Chairman of the National Border Commission of Cote d’Ivoire (CNFCI).

General Vagondo Diomande will sign the protocol with his Guinean counterpart, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Mr. Conde Takoura. They will then install the members of the Joint Technical Commission for the Materialization of the border between Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea (CTMM/CI-GUINEE).

This ceremony of official launch of the activities of this commission comes as part of the follow-up of the delineation of the common borders between the two countries through the signature of the Framework Agreement of materialization of their border line, operated on 20 December 1996.

After the launch, the first session of the discussions within the Commission will be held on July 8 and the afternoon of July 9, 2021, reports the note which underlines that this meeting will allow the definition of the working methodology and the adoption of the plan of action of the CTMM/CI-GUINEE.

This ceremony of installation of the CTMM/CI-GUINEE takes place after that of the members of the Joint Commission of drawing of the border between Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso (CMPM/CI-BF) on February 19, 2021.

This consultation framework aims to increase cooperation between the administrations of the two countries, through the establishment of mechanisms capable of ensuring more effective security in the border areas as agreed in April 2019, by the two heads of state at a meeting in Abidjan.

On this occasion, the two Heads of State agreed on the creation and functioning of a joint commission to demarcate their border.