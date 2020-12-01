C/d’Ivoire maintains prices of gasoline, diesel at 600 CFA per liter

Pump prices of premium unleaded gasoline and diesel in Cote d’Ivoire have been maintained at 600 CFA francs per liter for the December 1 to 31, 2020 period.The maximum retail price of petroleum products for that period showed stable costs. The ambient price of super unleaded gasoline remains at 600 CFA/liter, as does the price of gasoil.

Lamp oil, on the other hand, remained unchanged at 555 CFA/liter ambient for the past years. This petroleum product is widely used in rural areas and villages, where people have no access to electricity.

The price of the butane gas bottle of 6 Kg (B6) remained at 2,000 CFA/liter. Similarly, the cost of the 12.5 kg bottle, a cylinder widely used in households, remained unchanged at 5,200 CFA francs.

The adjustment of petroleum product prices in Cote d’Ivoire is done monthly in accordance with the provisions of the automatic mechanism of hydrocarbon prices on the international market.