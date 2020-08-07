International › APA

C/d’Ivoire marks 60th anniversary with military parade

Published on 07.08.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Cote d’Ivoire, on Friday, held at the presidential palace in Abidjan, a low-key military ceremony to mark 60 years of independence from France.This was in the presence of President Alassane Ouattara and several high-ranking officials.

Usually  festive, the celebration of the country’s Independence Day was meant to  be simple this year thanks to the health crisis cased by Covid-19, a  disease that has killed 103 people so far in Cote d’Ivoire.

In  a solemn message to the nation broadcast Thursday evening on RTI  (public broadcaster), President Alassane Ouattara reviewed the major  development actions carried out by his government since 2011,  reaffirming his faith in the future of his country.

The commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence was organized around the  theme, “The Role of the Defense and Security Forces in the Consolidation  of Social Cohesion, Peace and Development.”

