C/d’Ivoire marks 60th anniversary with military parade

Cote d’Ivoire, on Friday, held at the presidential palace in Abidjan, a low-key military ceremony to mark 60 years of independence from France.This was in the presence of President Alassane Ouattara and several high-ranking officials.

Usually festive, the celebration of the country’s Independence Day was meant to be simple this year thanks to the health crisis cased by Covid-19, a disease that has killed 103 people so far in Cote d’Ivoire.

In a solemn message to the nation broadcast Thursday evening on RTI (public broadcaster), President Alassane Ouattara reviewed the major development actions carried out by his government since 2011, reaffirming his faith in the future of his country.

The commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence was organized around the theme, “The Role of the Defense and Security Forces in the Consolidation of Social Cohesion, Peace and Development.”