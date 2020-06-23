C/d’Ivoire: Torrential rains leave 19 dead, thousands more affected

Torrential rains that recently lashed some parts of Cote d’Ivoire have left 19 people dead, nine injured, 3,605 others and 721 households affected, an official source told APA in the Ivorian economic capital.According to a briefing to APA on Monday, this national assessment of the damage caused by the rains was made by Mariatou Kone, the Ivorian Minister for Solidarity, Social Cohesion and the Fight against Poverty.

She was speaking during a meeting of the Expanded Coordination Committee (CCE) with humanitarian actors and experts from international organizations.

“The assessment made at the national level, as of June 21, 2020 shows 721 households affected, or 3,605 people affected, 9 injured and 19 deaths, including 16 in Anyama,” Ms. Kone said.

According to the statement, Cote d’Ivoire’s international partners have expressed their readiness to support the government and strengthen existing systems, notably those of awareness raising, early warnings, food and sanitary assistance.

Besides, the Coordination Committee (CCE) also envisaged, at the end of the meeting, “large-scale” actions with the Operational Coordination Group, with a view to finding lasting solutions to the humanitarian crisis caused by the rains.

The statement said, a point was made at the meeting both by the government and international partners for the mobilization of resources and activities to augment the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.