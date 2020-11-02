C/d’Ivoire: UN delegation meets opposition candidates after election

A delegation led by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, on Monday in Abidjan, met with former head of state Henri Konan Bedie and Mr. Affi Nguessan, two candidates of the opposition who decided to boycott the country’s presidential election of October 31, 2020.The meeting took place at the residence of the president of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (Pdci), Henri Konan Bedie, in the Abidjan eastern district of Cocody. It comes two days after the presidential election was held.

Mr. Ibn Chambas made no statement at the end of the discussions with Bedie and Affi Nguessan, the president of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), a party founded by former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo.

These two candidates refused to go to this ballot feeling that the conditions were not met for an inclusive and transparent election. They called for civil disobedience and an active boycott of the presidential election, which led to several clashes across the country.

The opposition parties and groups “do not recognize the presidential election of 2020 and insist on the end of President Alassane Ouattara’s term since October 31, 2020,” Mr. Affi had told reporters, the day before, calling for the “opening of a civil transition.”

The executive director of the ruling ‘Rally of the Houphouetists for Democracy et Peace’ (Rhdp), Adama Bictogo, reacted, saying that there will be no transition, before insinuating that the ruling party is in line with the Constitution.

For Mr. Bictogo, the presidential election, despite incidents reported in places in the country, was held on the date provided for by the Constitution and allowed Ivorians who were able to fulfill their civic duty.