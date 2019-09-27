C/d’Ivoire unveils 2020 UPU Congress website

Cote d’Ivoire, which is organising the 27th World Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in Abidjan in 2020, presented on Thursday in Geneva the progress of preparations for this Congress.This presentation was made in the margins of the work of the 3rd Extraordinary Congress of the UPU in Geneva. The 27th UPU Congress is scheduled to take place from August 8 to 28, 2020 in Abidjan.

The head of the Ivorian delegation, Isaac Gnamba-Yao, also Director General of the Post Office of Cote d’Ivoire, “unveiled all the actions already undertaken in the context of the preparations for the said congress, in particular the website:

http://upuabidjan2020.gouv.ci/,” stressed a note transmitted to APA.

Cote d’Ivoire has been invited to do its utmost to welcome more than 3000 participants from the 192 member countries who will come together and enthusiastically to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire to adopt “Abidjan Postal Strategy” (SPA for the 2021-2024 cycle) under the slogan: “Africa invites you, Cote d’Ivoire welcomes you.”

Furthermore, the postal community concluded its work with the adoption of an agreement on the postal remuneration system, which was the main subject of the programme of this important conclave.

“The postal family has decided to strengthen multilateralism. In the Union(s interest, we adopted by consensus the option of victory, the one that reconciled all parties,” said Mr Gnamba-Yao, also Vice-President of the Extraordinary Congress in Geneva

He went on to congratulate postal workers from all over the world, those from Cote d’Ivoire and the Ivorian Minister of the Digital Economy and Post, Mamadou Sanogo.