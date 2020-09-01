C/d’Ivoire:Fuel prices remain fixed for September

The prices of gasoline and diesel in Cote d’Ivoire have respectively fixed at 600 CFA francs per liter for the period from September 1 to 30, 2020, according to a note from the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons.The maximum retail price of petroleum products for the period from September 1 to September 30, 2020 shows stable costs. The price of super unleaded at room temperature remains unchanged at 600 CFA francs/ liter, as does the price of diesel, which also remains at the same level.

Kerosene oil also remains unchanged at 555 CFA francs per liter at room temperature. And this, for several years. This petroleum product is widely used in rural areas and villages, where people do not have access to electricity.

The price of the 6 Kg (B 6) butane gas bottle remains at 2,000 CFA francs/ liter. Likewise, the cost of the 12.5 Kg (B 12.5 Kg) bottle, a bottle widely used in households, remains unchanged at 5,200 CFA francs.

The 15 Kg bottle (B 15) recorded a slight decrease, from 6,775 CFA francs to 6,265, as did the 17.5 Kg bottle of 7,900 CFA francs to 7,310, that of 25 Kg from 11,285 CFA francs to 10,440 and the bottle of 28 Kg from 12,650 CFA francs to 11,700 CFA francs.

Price adjustments of petroleum products in Cote d’Ivoire are carried out every month in accordance with the provisions of the automatic mechanism of hydrocarbon prices on the world market.