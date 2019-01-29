C/Ivoire and Cameroon in solidarity AfCON swap

The head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad on Tuesday confirmed the withdrawal of the organization of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AfCON) from Cote d’Ivoire for the benefit of Cameroon.The decision was made after a meeting with Ivorian head of state, Alassane Ouattara.

According to Ahmad, the acceptance by Cote d’Ivoire is a show of solidarity with Cameroon the authorities of which have already invested in infrastructures to organize the 2019 AfCON which will finally be held in Egypt.

“Therefore while the 2019 AfCON will be held in Egypt, Cameroon will host the tournament in 2021 and Cote d’Ivoire in 2023” the CAF boss who was accompanied by Ivorian Sports minister Paulin Danho and the head of the country’s football federation Sidy Diallo said.