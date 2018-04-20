Cabinet reshuffle ahead of Burundi referendum

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza reshuffled his cabinet Thursday, replacing the foreign minister but keeping officials in charge of next month’s constitutional referendum that could see him stay in power until 2034.

High-profile foreign minister Alain-Aime Nyamitwe, the brother of press chief Willy Nyamitwe, was removed from his post along with three others while five new ministers were appointed, according to a presidential decree, increasing the cabinet to 21.

Ezechiel Nibigira, a former head of the ruling party youth wing the Imbonerakure — described as a militia by the United Nations — was named the country’s new top diplomat.

Other regime heavyweights kept their jobs, including the ministers of security, the interior and justice.

Nkurunziza’s run for a controversial third term in 2015 plunged Burundi into a deep political crisis that has left at least 1,200 people dead and forced 400,000 to flee the country. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has begun an investigation into widespread abuses since then.

Earlier this week US-based Human Rights Watch said government forces and ruling party members — including the Imbonerakure — were targeting suspected opponents ahead of the May 17 referendum.