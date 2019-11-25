CAF Awards 2019: Seven Cameroonians nominated

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has released its list of nominees for the 28th edition of its annual football awards scheduled to take place Tuesday January 7, 2020 in Egypt with seven Cameroonians shortlisted for five of the distinctions.

The list has female players like Nchout Njoya Ajara who is doing great both at home and in club football and Gabrielle Aboudi Ongune who just won the Russian championship with CSKA of Moscou, shortlisted for women’s players of the year.

Cameroon’s women’s football team is in contention for the best women national sight.

As far as the men’s sight is concerned, keeper Andre Onana recently shortlisted for FIFA award of World best goalkeeper and striker Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, have both been shortlisted for African players of the year.

Other nominees include indomitable lionesses coach Alain Djeumfa, Steve Regis Mvoue and Franck Kom.

Full list of categories involving Cameroonian nominees

African Women’s Player of the Year

. Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )

. Ange N’Guessan (Côte d’Ivoire & Tenerife)

. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)

. Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)

. Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

. Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

. Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)

African Player of the Year

. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

. André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

. Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)

. Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)

. Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)

. Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)

. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)

. Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)

. Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

. Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)

. Mahmoud Hassan”Trezeguet” (Egypt & Aston Villa)

. Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)

. Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

. Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

. Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

. Nicolas Pepe (Côte d’Ivoire & Arsenal)

. Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

. Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)

. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

. Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

. Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

. Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)

. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d’Ivoire & Crystal Palace)

. Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Côte d’Ivoire)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

David Ouma (Kenya)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Côte d’Ivoire

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Amadou Haidara (Mali & RB Leipzig)

Amadou Sagna (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Enock Mwepu (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal & Watford)

Krépin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

Moussa Ndiaye (Senegal & Excellence Foot)

Musa Barrow (Gambia & Atalanta)

Osvaldo Pedro Capemba ‘Capita’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Sekou Koita (Mali & Red Bull Salzburg)

Steve Regis Mvoue (Cameroon & AS Azur Star)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Zito Luvumbo (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

African Interclubs Player of the Year