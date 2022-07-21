CAF Awards 2022 : Ajara Shortlisted, Aboubakar , Toko Eliminated

A few hours before the CAF Awards 2022 ceremony, which will be held on 21 July in Rabat, Morocco, the Confederation of African Football has unveiled the top three winners for the categories in competition. In the best player of the year category, Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout Njoya remains in the running.

At 29, the Cameroonian striker from Inter Milan is at the top of her game. After a few failures at this level, more than ever, she has a chance to win. But the premature exit of the Lionesses at the African Cup of Nations may be detrimental to her.

Opposite her is the Nigerian Asisat Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona in Spain. She has already won this trophy three times (2017, 2018 and 2020). And once again, the 28-year-old Nigerian striker has the edge in the predictions. Zambian Grace Chanda, who plays for BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan, completes the trio.

In the men’s competition, Cameroon’s chances of winning an individual award are over. The captain of the Indomitable Lions has been eliminated. This is also the case for Karl Toko Ekambi, the providential player of Blida who qualified Cameroon for the next World Cup by scoring a goal in the last minute of the match.

The men’s trio chosen by CAF is dominated by the Lions of Senegal, the reigning African champions. The country will field two players: Sadio Mané and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. They will be accompanied by Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

Cameroon have something to console themselves with. The Indomitable Lions are still competing for the title of National Team of the Year. A trophy that Senegal and Egypt can also win.