CAF boss dedicates award to Presidents of African football

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Ahmad Ahmad, has dedicated his honorary doctorate degree to the various Presidents of African football.In an emotional statement after Ghana’s University of Professional Studies (UPSA) conferred the honourary degree on him for his enormous contributions to the development of football and society, Dr. Ahmad said that the honour would not have been made possible without the contributions of the various football leaders on the Continent.

He noted that with courage, honesty and hard work, the various players have pushed his ambition of giving African football a new impetus a reality.

The Special Congregation to honour Dr. Ahmad and the founder of UPSA, was graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who extolled the virtues of Dr. Ahmad, describing him as a man, who has brought many reforms to African football within a short time.

The congregation was attended by some CAF executive members and the African football federation Presidents, including Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association.