CAF Champions League: Rwanda’s APR FC poised for victory against Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel

Rwanda’s military side APR FC on Friday arrived in Tunis, Tunisia, with it all to do in the return-leg after being held by Etoile du Sahel in the first-leg of their Caf Champions League first round on October 16.The two clubs played out a 1-1 draw at Kigali Stadium, with the return leg due this Saturday, October 23, in the Tunisian capital.

Rwanda’s military delegation of 48 people, include 25 players

“The players are buoyant to beat Étoile du Sahel and register further history in Rwandan football,” said Adil Erradi, the APR head coach.

APR FC reached the second round of the competition after beating Somalia’s Mogadishu City Club.

The CAF Champions League is the most important competition in Africa and for two clubs as well.