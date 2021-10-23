International › APA

Happening now

CAF Champions League: Rwanda’s APR FC poised for victory against Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel

Published on 23.10.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s military side APR FC on Friday arrived in Tunis, Tunisia, with it all to do in the return-leg after being held by Etoile du Sahel in the first-leg of their Caf Champions League first round on October 16.The two clubs played out a 1-1 draw at Kigali Stadium, with the return leg due this Saturday, October 23, in the Tunisian capital.

 

Rwanda’s military delegation of 48 people, include 25 players

“The players are buoyant to beat Étoile du Sahel and register further history in Rwandan football,” said Adil Erradi, the APR head coach.

APR FC reached the second round of the competition after beating Somalia’s Mogadishu City Club.

The CAF Champions League is the most important competition in Africa and for two clubs as well.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top