CAF CL qualifier: Rwanda’s APR to play Somalia outfit

Rwanda’s military side APR FC are preparing for the first round of CAF Champions League qualifiers that will be played in Kigali between 12 and 19 September 2021.They face Somali outfit Mogadishu City Club.

After undergoing the medical tests, all the players, coaching staff, and other necessary support personnel will stay in the same residence to minimize the health risks and ensure that they are monitored daily.

APR have a busy campaign ahead as they gear up to represent the country in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League and also retain the league title they claimed unbeaten last season.

List of 28 players submitted to CAF is as follows:

Armel Kenese, Dieudonne Ndayishimiye, Claude Niyomugabo, Aimable Nsabimana, Hassan Karera, Aime Placide Rwabuhihi, Djuma Nizeyimana, Blaise Itangishaka, Jacques Tuyisenge, Djabel Manishimwe, Gilbert Mugisha, Gylain Ngabonziza, Alexandre Mutabaruka, Lague Byiringiro, Bonheur Mugisha, Heritier Ahishakiye, Innocent Nshuti, Prince Buregeya, AlainK witonda, Keddy Nsanzimfura, Yannick Bizimana, Ir’shad Nseniyumva, Omborenga Fitina, Anicet Ishimwe, Bosco Ruboneka, Yunusu Nshimiyimana, Yves Mugunga and Pierre Ishimwe.