CAF Confed Cup: Rayon Sports into quarter-final

Hosts Rayon Sports of Rwanda have qualified for CAF’s Confederation Cup quarter-final after beating Young Africans (1-0) in Kigali on Wednesday.The Rwandan champions managed a maximum six points from the past two Group D matches against Gor Mahia of Kenya and Young Africans of Tanzania.
In another qualifying match in Group D, Algerian side USM Alger narrowly beat Club Gor Mahia 1-nil in their home leg tie.
Final Group D standings:
1. USM Alger – 11 Pts
2. Rayon Sports – 9 Pts
3. Gor Mahia – 8 Pts
4. Young Africans – 4 Pts.