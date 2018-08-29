CAF Confed Cup: Rayon Sports into quarter-final

Published on 29.08.2018 at 21h21 by APA News

Hosts Rayon Sports of Rwanda have qualified for CAF’s Confederation Cup quarter-final after beating Young Africans (1-0) in Kigali on Wednesday.The Rwandan champions managed a maximum six points from the past two Group D matches against Gor Mahia of Kenya and Young Africans of Tanzania.

In another qualifying match in Group D, Algerian side USM Alger narrowly beat Club Gor Mahia 1-nil in their home leg tie.

Final Group D standings:

1. USM Alger – 11 Pts

2. Rayon Sports – 9 Pts

3. Gor Mahia – 8 Pts

4. Young Africans – 4 Pts.