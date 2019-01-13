Caf Confederation Cup:: Cotonsport on brink of elimination after Kotoko defeat

Cotonsport of Garoua slipped to a 2-3 home defeat against Asante Kotoko of Ghana in the first leg of their 1/16 final Caf Confederation Cup match played on Sunday at the Yaounde military stadium.

Goals from Emmanueel Gymfi, Maxwell Baakah and Abdul Fataou gave the Ghanains a vital away win which puts them on the driving seat going into the second leg.

The Ghanaians came out all guns blazing in the game as they went ahead in the 10 minute through Emmanuel Gymfi before Maxwell Baakah doubled their lead on the half hour mark.

Cotonsport found a lease of life five minutes before the break when Daouda Kamilou reduced the deficit from the penalty spot but Abdul Fataou restored Asante Kotoko’s two-goal cushion after the break.

Substitute Gueme Araina scored grabbed a second for Cotonsport of Garoua but the visitors held on to pick a vital away win going into the second leg at home.