Caf Confederation Cup: New Stars snatch away goal in Gor Mahia defeat

New Stars of Douala have it all to play in their return leg 1/16 final in the Caf Confederation Cup against Gor Mahia after slipping to a 2-1 defeat.

A vital away goal from Benjamin Bechem ensures the Douala-based team all all their chances to sail through to the next round of the competition when they host the Kenyan Champions in the second leg.

Gor Mahia had taken the lead just before the break after Francis Kahata’s inch-perfect pass found Lawrence Juma slotted home to break down New Stars defensive resilience.

New Stars continued to keep it tight at the back and took their opportunity when presented as substitute Benjamin Bechem fired in a powerful header in the 72 minute to put both sides on level terms.

However, the Kenyans had Jaques Tuyisenge to thank after the striker rose highest in the 87 minute to head home Shafiq Batambuze’s cross and snatch the victory going into the second leg.

A goal without conceding in the second leg sends New Stars to the nxt round of the competition after snatching a vital away goal.