CAF makes player quarantine appeal to UK

Published on 26.08.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Africa’s football governing body has sent an appeal to the UK authorities to allow African players in the English Premier League to take part in their countries qualifiers for the World Cup.African nations will next week lock horns in crucial qualifiers for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

In a statement seen by APA on Thursday, the Confederation of African Football requested the British government to provide waivers for African internationals plying their trade in the Premier League to take part in the competition. 

It comes as clubs in the English Premier League ban their players from visiting countries placed on the so-called “coronavirus red list”.

Players from those countries face a protracted quarantine upon their return to the UK, a situation EPL clubs find undesirable. 

However, CAF during Euro 2020 which ended last month, European players and national team delegations were provided exemptions by EPL clubs to take part in the competition.

CAF said the same treatment should be accorded African players called up by their national teams to play in the qualifiers.

The UK authorities have not reacted to CAF’s request, APA understands.

