CAF President Ahmad Ahmad freed without charge

The President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF Ahmad Ahmad was released by French anti-corruption officials Thursday evening with no charge brought against him, sources have confirmed.

Ahmad was arrested by elements of the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offences at the Berri Hotel in Paris Thursday morning for questioning, following accusations of corruption which rose from a contract dispute with Puma in favour of Technical Steel.

After some hours of questioning, he was set free without any charge brought against him. Reports equally hold that his passport was handed over to him.

Ahmad Ahmad is expected to watch today’s opening match of the Women’s World Cup in France. He will subsequently leave for Egypt ahead of the African Cup of Nations, slated to begin in June 21.