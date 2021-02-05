CAF President Ahmad in Cameroon ahead of CHAN 2020 final

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad has arrived Cameroon ahead of the final of the African Nations Championship which will be played on Sunday, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium between defending champions Morocco and Mali.

Ahmad Ahmad arrived Cameroon early on Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s final as he will be attending a game at the event for the first time since he returned to his position as CAF President.

Ahmad’s ban had forced him to miss the opening ceremony of the CHAN as well as a bigger chunk of the competition as first Vice President Constant Omari served as interim head of the CAF.

The CAF boss was given a temporary reprieve by the Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS last week as the body is set for a final ruling early next month before the CAF Presidential elections.

Ahmad had appealed a decision by the Ethics Committee of the world football governing body, FIFA to ban him from football related activities for five years on grounds of corruption, accepting gifts, financial misappropriation among others. The Malagasy official appealed the decision at CAS that is now set for a final ruling at the start of March.