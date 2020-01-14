CAF President Ahmad in Cameroon to ‘listen’ not to give lessons

The President of the Confeeration of African Football Ahmad Ahmad says he is in Cameroon to listen to the authorities and not to give instructions.

The CAF boss who arrived Cameroon yesterday for a three-day visit will be holding crucial meetings with Cameroonian authorities and members of the Local Organising Committee of the 2021 AFCON to discuss on the upcoming competitions to be hosted by Cameroon.

It is feared Ahmad has come to put pressure on Cameroon who continue to lag behind.

But Ahmad has dismisse reports as he claims he is in Cameroon to help the country prepare fo the competitions.

“I feel comfortable because I am here to listen to everyone concerned and not to make recommendations”, Ahmad said.