CAF President detained in France over corruption allegations

The President of the Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad was reportedly arrested and detained earlier this morning in a hotel in Paris where he was due to attend the FIFA Congress.

The information was made known in an article published by French Magazine Jeune Afrique.

It was confirmed by the World football governing body FIFA which issued a statement confirming Ahmad Ahmad was being questioned by French authorities in Paris.

His arrest by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offences dubbed Oclif, is reportedly in connection with a contract that CAF terminated with German equipment manufacturer Puma in favor of Technical Steel.

Ahmad is thus reportedly accused of having influenced this decision, standing to be rewarded with up to $830,000, allegations which he has reportedly denied.

Ahmad Ahmad became president of the Confederation of African Football, CAF in March 2017. He has been dogged by several organisational scandals, during his two years at the helm of the continental strucuture.