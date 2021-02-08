CAF President hails Cameroon’s football infrastructure

The President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Ahmad Ahmad has praised Cameroon for perfectly staging the Africa Cup of Nations.

The CAF supremo who attended the closing ceremony and final of the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship said Cameroon was up to the task at the level of organization and praised the spectacle from the actors.

However, Ahmad Ahmad reserved special praise for the quality of Infrastructure put at the disposal of the various delegations by the government of Cameroon.

“The world class stadiums here (in Cameroon) are something to marvel at. It is something Cameroonians must be proud of because if you look at Japoma Stadium, it is no different to any of the top international stadium. Cameroon has to preserve these precious assets. (Cameroon has) been a great host… There are areas of improvement but that is the case everywhere in the world and we will work on them together,” Ahmad Ahmad said.

The CAF boss added that with the infrastructure in Cameroon, the Africa should be assured of a beautiful and colourful Africa Cup of Nations tournament when the rest of the continent converges on Cameroon once again at the start of next year.

The 16 teams participating at the African Nations Championship were lodged in three venues, Douala, Yaounde, Buea-Limbe, with four stadiums used.

With the Africa Cup of Nations in the horizon, other stadiums like the Olembe Sports Complex, the Roumnde Adjia Stadium in Garoua or the Kouekong Omnisports stadium will all be added to the fray.