Cameroon: Paul Biya to finally receive CAF President, Patrice Motsepe

Published on 16.09.2021 at 15h36 by JournalduCameroun

The President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe is in Cameroon for a short visit, the football govering body has confirmed.

The CAF supremo, accompanied by his Secretary General Veron Mosengo Omba will be received in audience by the Head of State, Paul Biya.

He landed in Cameroon on Thursday morning and will be recieved the same day by the Head of State before he returns home.

The meeting comes after the failed audience last month when the CAF boss was in Cameroon for the AFCON draw but the Head of State’s schedule could not enable him schedule an audience.

