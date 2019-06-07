CAF President released without any charges in France – Report

The President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, has been released without charges in France.The CAF president was arrested in a Paris hotel by French police on Thursday morning.

According to Jeune Afrique, Ahmad was picked up around 8:30 am at the Berri Hotel in Paris, by the services of the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offences (Oclif).

It said the arrest may be related to the alleged misappropriation and corruption involving French company, Tactical Steel.

“FIFA is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee. ”Prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux from the French city of Marseille added that Ahmad “was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery,” Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper quoted the report as saying on Friday.

The report added that Ahmad was in Paris for the FIFA Congress ahead of the start of the Women’s World Cup. His confederation’s marquee event, the African Cup of Nations, kicks off in Egypt on June 21.

The French investigation concerns CAF’s breach, shortly after its signature in December 2017, of a contract with Puma to supply equipment and clothes to 580 volunteers at the 2018 African Nations Championship, an event for national teams made up of African players with clubs on the continent.

CAF allegedly tore up the contract in favour of a better offer from a small French-based company, which supplies Adidas gear, according to documents seen by AFP.

That company is based in La Seyne-sur-Mer, on the Mediterranean coast east of Marseille, a source close to the case said.

Puma “asked for compensation of $100,000, but CAF did not pay,” Amr Fahmy, a former CAF Secretary General, who is already involved in a separate investigation of Ahmad, told AFP.

In a statement on Thursday, FIFA said that it had “taken note of the alleged events concerning Mr Ahmad Ahmad, who is being questioned by the French authorities in relation to allegations related to his mandate while President of CAF.”

World football’s governing body said it had asked “the French authorities for any information” that might be of interest to its Ethics Commission.

Ahmad is already the subject of an investigation by the commission, opened after Fahmy submitted a dossier in March alleging “mismanagement”. Ahmad has denied the accusations.

“FIFA is now clean from the scandals that tarnished its reputation and this same determination should prevail in governing bodies such as confederations. FIFA will be at the forefront of ensuring that this is enforced by everyone involved in football,” the statement by FIFA on the arrest said.