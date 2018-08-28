Caf President casts fresh doubts on Cameroon’s Afcon hosting rights

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Caf, Ahmad Ahmad has cast fresh doubts on Cameroon’s ability to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, raising the possibility for the tournament to be moved to another country.

Ahmad who has raised doubts on several occasions on Cameroon’s ability to host the competition again challeneged the African champions to show they can host the competition before February or be stripped of the hosting rights.

“I am not sure Cameroon is ready to host the AFCON,” Ahmad Ahmad told KweséESPN. “There are many things which are still wanting and yet there is little time left.

“It would be dangerous to risk African players, especially the professionals plying their trade in Europe and other continents, to play under difficult conditions and facilities.”

He laid the challenge on Monday despite an inspection mission from Caf two weeks ago expressed satisfaction with the level of works while urging Cameroon to double efforts.

The first Vice President of Caf, Amaju Pinnick had stressed that the onus is on Cameroon to host the event and reaffirmed the support of the Caf President Ahmad to see the nation host the tournament next year.

“On behalf of the President of Caf Ahmad Ahmad, I want to tell you clearly that we are here for business…in helping Cameeoon host this tournament next year,” Amaju Pinnick on August 14 in Yaounde at the end of Caf’s inspection tour of the country’s facilities to host the tournament.

However, Ahmad has challenged Cameroon to come out open if they are not ready to host the competition.

“If you are not ready, come out open and say you are not ready,” Ahmad is quoted by KweséESPN.

“In 1996, Burkina Faso was supposed to host the AFCON but said they were not ready, and South Africa took up the chance to host.”

He however said Cameroon remains the best country to host the tournament because of its history in the sports but warned another host country could be drafted in if the African Champions fail to meet up.

“If you asked me, Cameroon would be the best country to host the AFCON now because of their football history, but there are still some questions about their readiness to host a successful tournament.

“Cameroon are still having big problems with infrastructure like the pitches and even hotels,” added Ahmad. “Equatorial Guinea jumped in at the last moment to host 2015 AFCON and this can also happen.”

The Confederation of African Football would announce whether or not Cameroon will retain the rights to host the competition on September 30 during an extra ordinary General Assembly in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.