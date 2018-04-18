Caf officially reveal 2019 Afcon logo

The local organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 has confirmed it has received the competition’s official logo from the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The logo which was produced in both English and French contains a green African map with a star attached to it. The tournament will officially be called Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019

The President of the Communication unit of the Local Organising Committee Felix Zogo confirmed the logo had been received and said it was proof that is ready to host the tournament.

@CAF_Online have officially handed the logo of the 2019 Afcon to @FecafootOfficie despite doubts over #Cameroon's readiness to host the competition. pic.twitter.com/TwXPyKQ8Eq — FRANCIS (@FrankAjumane) April 18, 2018

However, the Confederation of African Football Caf has still not confirmed it is satisfied with Cameroon’s preparation for the tournament despite sending two inspection mission so far this year. Another mission from Caf is expected in June.

Doubts have been raised over Cameroon’s ability to host the tournament with the pace of works around the infrastructure but the Head of State Paul Biya said in unequivocal terms that Cameroon will be ready when the time comes.

So far, just the Limbe and Bafoussam 20.000-seater stadiums are complete while construction works are ongoing at the Japoma stadium in Douala, Olembe stadium in Yaounde while the Garoua Omnisports stadium is under renovation as well as training pitches around the host cities.