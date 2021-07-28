CAF sets new date for AFCON 2021 draws in Yaounde

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has announced that the official draw ceremony of the 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON TotalEnergies Cameroon 2021 will take place on the 17 of August, instead of the 15 as earlier announced at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The information is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the local organizing committee of the competition, Sports and Physical Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi by CAF’s scribe, Veron Mossengo-Omba and dated Wednesday July 28.

The ceremony has been pushed ahead by two days given that last Monday, CAF announced it would take place on the 15 of August.

The ceremony will be attended by some high profile football stars who marked their era including Samuel Eto’o from Cameroon, Didier Drogba from Cote d’Ivoire and George Weah from Liberia.

After this ceremony, the 24 nations that qualified for the continental competition will be set on their groups ahead of the jamboree that will be played from January 9 to February 6.

It is worth recalling that the competition was initially scheduled to take place in June 2021 but was postponed due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.