Cameroon: CAF rubbishes AFCON withdrawal rumours

The Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football CAF, Veron Mosengo-Omba has debunked social media claims that the continental football governing body is planning to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations from Cameroon.

He was speaking Monday June 14 at the end of an audience with the Minister of Sports and Physical Education and the President of the Cameroon Football Federation following his maiden visit to Cameroon ahead of the continental showpiece.

Talking to the press, the CAF official said information on the purported withdrawal of AFCON hosting rights from Cameroon does not emanates from CAF and that his presence in Cameroon is sure proof of the fact that the country will host the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

“Social media is not CAF….our fate is linked and we work hand in gloves to organize a fantastic AFCON, the best ever…This working visit with stakeholders regards the organization of the competition that will be played in January next year…” Veron Mosengo-Omba assured.

The CAF official equally expressed satisfaction with the quality of infrastructure earmarked for the competition as briefed to him.

“I am very proud of what the country is doing, I’m proud regarding all the facilities that have been built. The facility is not only for Cameroon but for Africa. You have to be proud of your country because this kind of facility is incredible for football.” He added.

On today’s agenda, Veron Mosengo is expected to install the AFCON bureau in Yaoude.

He has indicated that the draw ceremony for the competition that was postponed is eminent.