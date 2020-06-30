CAF to pronounce itself on future of CHAN 2020, AFCON 2021 today

The Confederation of African Football CAF will this Tuesday June 30 pronounce itself on the future of its major competitions, including the 2020 African Nations Championship and the 2021 African Cup of Nations expected to be hosted by Cameroon.

The 2020 African Cup of Nations CHAN was expected to be hosted by Cameroon from the 25th of March to April 4 but unfortunately, the competition was postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed over nine thousand lives at the continental level.

On the other hand, the future of the 2021 African Cup of Nations AFCON scheduled to play from January 9 to February 6 2021 remains uncertain as the pandemic continue its world torment.

This Tuesday, the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football meets via video conference to decide on the future of the above mentioned competitions, whether the CHAN 2020 already postponed will still play and whether the AFCON 2021 will play in January as scheduled.

Today’s gathering will be taking place amid several speculations surrounding CAF top competitions as the Coronavirus pandemic which forced the institution to halt these competitions continue to make victims.