CAF to send medical team in Cameroon after Coronavirus outbreak

Published on 11.03.2020 at 20h17 by JournalduCameroun

CAF inspection team in Douala (c) copyright Feb 2020

The Confederation of African Football, CAF will send a medical committee delegation to Cameroon this weekend following the detection of two coronavirus cases in the country.

CAF said in a statement on Thursday that the committee will visit Cameroon from March 14-15 to assess preventive measures put in place by the Local Organising Committee.

However, CAF insists the 2020 CHAN will hold in Cameroon despite the situation given that no African country has been declared as a high risk zone.

“… CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions. Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors,” CAF said in a statement

“Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee.

