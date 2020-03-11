CAF to send medical team in Cameroon after Coronavirus outbreak

The Confederation of African Football, CAF will send a medical committee delegation to Cameroon this weekend following the detection of two coronavirus cases in the country.

CAF said in a statement on Thursday that the committee will visit Cameroon from March 14-15 to assess preventive measures put in place by the Local Organising Committee.

However, CAF insists the 2020 CHAN will hold in Cameroon despite the situation given that no African country has been declared as a high risk zone.

“… CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions. Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors,” CAF said in a statement