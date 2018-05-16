Calabar-based church donates relief materials to Cameroonian refugees

No fewer than 300 displaced Cameroonian refugees have received relief materials from a Calabar-based church, Christ for the World Mission, the Punch said on Wednesday.

According to the Punch, some of the refugees, who are among those displaced following the crisis in the southern part of the country, are accommodated in camps in the Etung and Ikom local government areas of Cross River State.

The punch report reveal that the General Overseer of the Church, Rev. Nicholas Eze, who donated the items to the refugees, also made a presentation of N500, 000. The relief materials included bags of rice, beans, garri and cartons of evaporated milk as well as clothes.

While receiving the items, the leader of the displaced persons, Rev. Peter Elom, commended the leadership of the church for their kind gesture. He gave an assurance that the items would be fairly distributed among the displaced persons, particularly to those with children.

A recent UN report says over 160,000 people have fled their homes in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions because of violence between anglophone separatists and government forces.

Going by the report, the majority of the displaced have fled into the bush with little to survive on.