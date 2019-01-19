Call by the opposition to tackle lawlessness, nomination of new overlord dominate press in Ghana

The Ghanaian press on Saturday focuses on the call by the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party to government to tackle lawlessness in the country and the nomination of the new Overlord of Dagbon to succeed the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Adani.The Ghanaian Times reported that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to set out a clear and comprehensive strategy to protect citizens and halt the recent violence killings happening in Ghana.

According to the paper, the NDC it said it bemoaned the recent spate of crimes resulting in the brutal murder of five innocent Ghanaians within the last one month.

The Daily Guide, Ghanaian Times and the Daily Graphic all gave prominence to the nominations of a new Overlord of Dagbon following the end of a long protracted chieftaincy dispute.

The Daily Graphic reporting on the issue said 17 years after the death of Yaa Naa Yakubu Adani II, the people of Dagbon are about to put that history behind them, as the kingmakers have nominated the paramount chief of the Sacelugu Traditional Area, Yoo Naa Abubakari Mahama, as heir to the throne.

According to the paper, Naa Mahama, who is about 70 years has since been offered cola nuts and pieces of straw as symbol of triumph and authority of the incoming Overlord of Dagbon.

All the papers splashed pictures of the new Overlord of Dagbon on their front pages.