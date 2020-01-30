Calls for calm ahead of judgement on Malawi poll petition

As Malawi awaits the February 3 judgement by the Constitutional Court in a case in which opposition parties challenged the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections, thought leaders and development partners have joined hands to call for calm.Speaking to the local press on Thursday in the capital Lilongwe, United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader, Saulos Chilima said the results from the courts should not divide Malawians as they are coming too far together.

“When the decision of the court is made, I urge the losing side to accept the loss with humility knowing that justice has prevailed and also the winning party to celebrate with grace and civility,” he said.

He therefore urged other leaders to engage their supporters on how people’s rights to protest can be exercised while at the same time maintaining law, order and protecting the sanctity of life as well as everybody’s right to hold property.

Earlier, a joint statement from development partners called upon Malawians regardless of their political affiliations to respect the decision of the court and to adhere to the path outlined in the country’s constitution and electoral laws including the right to appeal.

“For those who choose to exercise their right to demonstrate, we urge you to do so peacefully and legally,” it said.

The statement added that for the country to move forward, all political leaders should come together and lead an inclusive dialogue.