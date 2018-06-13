CAMBASKET: Congo beats Guinea in opening game

The basketball team of the Congolese Armed Forces (FAC) Tuesday night in Brazzaville defeated Guinea’s team (55-50) in the opening match of the first edition of the African Military Basketball Championship (CAMBASKET).The first edition of the competition named after Denis Sassou N’Guesso was opened by the Congolese head of state, with several African military officers and members of the government in attendance.

The Guinean team dominated in the first half by 26 baskets against 17. The Congolese team took the upper hand in the second half.

Ten teams including Congo, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Cameroon, Angola, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Kenya are taking part in the competition ending on 19 June.