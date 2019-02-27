Cameeroon: Has Michelle Ndoki been arrested?

The spokesperson of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement has confirmed the arrest and detention of one of the party’s bigwigs Michelle Ndoki.

According to Bibou Nissack, Michelle Ndoki was arrested by security forces on Tuesday and taken to an unknown destination where she has been detained.

It is believed she is held at the Judicial Police station at Elig Esono in Yaounde. However, CRM party officials still remain confused over the news as many can not confirm or deny the arrest.

Contacted this morning, Barrister Simh Emmanuel, third Vice President of the party said he has been informed Michelle Ndoki is held at the Judicial Police but can not confirm anything for the moment.

Barrister Simh said he last discussed with Michelle Ndoki at the weekend by social media but has been unable to get in touch with her since yesterday.

A team of lawyers from the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have mobilised this morning to head to the Judicial Police and confirm if she has been detained there.