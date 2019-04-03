Cameroon: Musician Longue Longue arrested after anti Biya video

Popular makossa icon Longkana Ango Simon aka Longue Longue was on Tuesday arrested in Douala by security forces, sources have said.

Sources say Longue Longue was arrested at a hotel in Douala before he was ferried to the Judicial Police in Bonanjo for questioning.

Though no reeason has been advanced for his arrest, sources say it could be connected to a recent video the artist published on social media criticising the regime in place.

In the video released last week, the artist claimed the detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto had won the October 7 Presidential election but did not provide proofs to back his claims up.

He accused incumbent Paul Biya of stealing Kamto’s challenging the regime to organise elections city by city and Kamto will emerge winner.

He described Maurice Kamto’s arrest and detention as politically motivated and said and insisted he is not afraid of any arrest.