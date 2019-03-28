Cameroon: Opposition parties threaten to boycott Regional elections

Major opposition parties in Cameroon have threatened to boycott the expecyed Regional election if it holds before Municipal elections.

For the firsst ever Regional election in the country, regional representatives would be voted by municipal councillors but opposition parties want the Municipal elections first.

If the Regional elections were to hold before the Municipal election in the present dispention, the ruling CPDM party that controls the greater share of the councils in the country will be guarnteed to win the election.

Speaking after a National Executive Committee of the SDF on Saturday in Yaounde, Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam said in no way can the present councillors elected Regional representatives given that their mandate had already expired. He always said it will be difficult for any election to hold with the present security situation in the North West and South West regions of the country and the SDF will consider its position with regards to the security situation.

Writing from his prison cell, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto and his allies said, the regime is trying to sideline the party from future elections by arbitrarily keeping the main figures in detention. Kamto and allies said the party is would not involve in any “drama” in the name of regional elections where “illegal” councillors will be called upon to vote.

The leader of the “11 Million Citizens”, Cabral Libii equally came out to warn the organisation of the Regional elections before the Municipal and Legislative elections will be a slap on the face of Cameroonians and called on the powers that not to venture in that direction.