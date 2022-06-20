Samuel Eto’o Sentenced to 22 months In prison for Tax Fraud

According to Spanish local media , His ex-agent, Jose Maria Mesalles, was given a one-year prison sentence, while the prosecution had initially requested four years for Eto’o)and six months for Mesalles of imprisonment.

The Cameroonian will not be imprisoned, however, as sentences of less than two years are rarely applied in Spain, especially as Eto’o’s record was still clean. Instead, he will have to pay a fine of 1.8 million euros. Mesalles, on the other hand, is fined half that amount.