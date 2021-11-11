At least 11 students were injured when an explosive went off around a lecture hall at the University of Buea in the South West Region of Cameroon.

According to sources, students were around a 600-capacity lecture hall waiting for a course to begin when the explosive was detonated causing commotion on campus.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea immediately rushed to the scene where he confirmed at least 11 students were injured, adding that investigations will be opened to determine the casue of the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident though first suspicion point to separatist fighters. This is the second exlosion incident in Buea this week after a taxi driver was killed on Monday by an explosive device.