Cameroon : 1 Billion F To Develop Bafoussam 1 Subdivision 

This is the amount of the budget approved by the Municipal Councilors of this constituency last December 9th.

Improve the living standard of the population of Bafoussam 1 council. It is under this slot that the Mayor of Bafoussam 1, Cyrille Ngnang, defended his budget for the 2023 financial year last Friday, December 09, 2022.

In the presence of the Senior divisional officer of the Mifi division, Koulbout Haman David, the Municipal Council of Bafoussam 1er passed under analysis its strategic draft for the development of the council.

The Mayor, Cyrille Ngnang cited among the flagship projects, the construction of R + 1 buildings at the Ndiengso 2 public primary school and an R + 2 at the Bamendzi 1 public primary school, a mini drinking water supply with solar energy and the construction of the town hall of the municipality between others.

To carry out all of these projects, the sum of 1 billion seven hundred and twenty-two million eight sales twenty-one thousand fourteen Franc has been adopted. A decrease from that of last year was estimated at one hundred fifteen million five hundred twenty-seven thousand two hundred ninety-one.