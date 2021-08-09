Cameroon: 1000 families in NW to receive emergency cash transfers

1000 poverty-stricken families in the restive North West region of Cameroon will in the coming days receive a financial assistance worth FCFA 360,000 and have their skills in agriculture, animal rearing and other income generating activities upgraded.

This is thanks to an initiative of the Safety Net Project put place by the government of Cameroon to support families suffering as a result of the ongoing Anglophone Crisis rocking the region for close to five years now.

The information was made public last Thursday August 5 by Micheline Njock, Coordinator of the project at the launch of a two-day workshop in Bamenda, chief town of the North West region.

The workshop aimed at strategizing on ways to ensure stakeholders properly select the targeted family members from the 16 subdivisions shortlisted to benefit from the project.

As such, 1000 poverty-stricken families identified will receive financial assistance worth FCFA 360,000 during a two-year period and have their skills in agriculture, animal rearing and other income generating activities improved.

The initiative is in it’s second phase in the region and is financed by the World Bank to assist families that are affected by the Crisis.

Beneficiaries will include; the very poor, vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

The development objective of the Safety Net Project for Cameroon is to support the establishment of a basic national safety net system including piloting targeted cash transfers and public works programs for the poorest and most vulnerable people in participating areas within the Recipients territory.