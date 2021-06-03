Cameroon: 107 cartons of frozen chicken cuts seized in Ebolowa

Elements of the Ebolowa Mobile Customs Brigade in the South region have seized 107 cartons of frozen chicken cuts meant to be sold in the local market.

According to a tweet posted on the official page of the Cameroon Customs, the frozen chicken was seized in the evening of Wednesday June 2.

Part of the tweet reads clearly that the importation, detention and circulation of frozen chicken on the Cameroonian soil is prohibited.

The ban went into force in 2006 with the aim of boosting the national poultry sector affected by massive imports.

Despite this ban, it’s common to see frozen chicken in some of our markets.

Reports have it that economic operators take advantage of the porous borders between Cameroon and neighboring Nigeria, Gabon, Chad and Equatorial Guinea to import frozen chicken and sell at cheaper prices compared to live chicken.