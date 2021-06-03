› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: 107 cartons of frozen chicken cuts seized in Ebolowa

Published on 03.06.2021 at 15h18 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copytight

Elements of the Ebolowa Mobile Customs Brigade in the South region have seized 107 cartons of frozen chicken cuts meant to be sold in the local market.

According to a tweet posted on the official page of the Cameroon Customs, the frozen chicken was seized in the evening of Wednesday June 2.

Part of the tweet reads clearly that the importation, detention and circulation of frozen chicken on the Cameroonian soil is prohibited.

The ban went into force in 2006 with the aim of boosting the national poultry sector affected by massive imports.

Despite this ban, it’s common to see frozen chicken in some of our markets.

Reports have it that economic operators take advantage of the porous borders between Cameroon and neighboring Nigeria, Gabon, Chad and Equatorial Guinea to import frozen chicken and sell at cheaper prices compared to live chicken.

 

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top