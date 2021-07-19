Cameroon: 12 anti-Biya protesters slammed prison sentences in Geneva

12 members of the Brigade Anti-Sardinards (BAS) have been slammed prison sentences after they protested against Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya who is on a private stay in Geneva, Switzerland.

Eleven of them were sentenced to day-fines and one to a 180-day suspended prison term for trespassing and public provocation to crime or violence.

They were arrested Friday July 16 after staging a protest in front of the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva, taken into custody and appeared before a judge the following day for hearing.

They were later on released.

The BAS members were protesting against President Biya’s venue to Geneva in manifestations that ended up in riots.

Saturday July 17 was another big day for the protesters who despite a ban on an announced protest, they went ahead and stormed the streets in Geneva, some at the Intercontinental Hotel and others at the United Nations Human Right office still in Geneva.

They moved along with placards protesting against President Paul Biya’s reign, urging him to leave Geneva and go back to his country and put an end to the close to five years long crisis rocking the two English speaking regions.

They were later on dispersed by the Swiss police with the help of teargas and water cannons.

Back in the country, Cameroonians from all works of life have been strongly condemning such unpatriotic acts and called on those in the diaspora to respect the sacred office of President of the Republic of Cameroon incarnated by President Paul Biya.

The Head of State and spouse left the country last weekend for his usual private stays in Geneva.