Cameroon :12 members of Elecam’s Electoral Council Restored by Presidential Decree

A decree by the President of the Republic Paul Biya appoints two new members to the Council, while another decree renews the mandate of 12 members who have been inactive for at least a year.
Having expired months ago for some and for more than a year for others including the chairman, the mandate of these members, which has been running since 25 March 2017, has just been renewed. Until now, only four members still had a legitimate mandate. Thus, for the next four years, these 14 members will be part of the 18 who will serve in the Electoral Council, one of the two organs of Elections Cameroon.
Elecam is the institution in charge of the management and supervision of the entire electoral and referendum process in Cameroon. In view of the country’s electoral calendar, these personalities together with the General Directorate of Elections will ensure the supervision of electoral operations during the 2023 senatorial, presidential, legislative, municipal and regional elections of 2025.