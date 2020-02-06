Cameroon: 1200-seat grand stand under construction in Kumba

Preparations ahead of the celebrations of the the 54 edition of the Youth Day have intensified in Meme Division, South West Region of Cameroon as authorities take necessary measures to ensure all is put in place.

To that effect, the Senior Divisional Officer of Meme, Ntou Ndong Chamberlain, on Tuesday, February 4 visited the Kumba Grand stand where construction and rehabilitation works are currently going on.

Accompanied by the Divisional Officers of Kumba 1,2, and 3 , the Senior Divisional Officer praised the quality of work done on the 1200-seat grand stand and urged the contractor to keep up with the speed in order to deliver the project on time. He however made some few remarks, notably urging the contractors to make the grand stand more inclusive and give access to persons living with disabilities.

The works that started about two months ago cost about FCFA 150 million, according to Sylvester Simomia, head of HICLASS, the company that won the bid to construct the grand stand. He said works are expected to finish by March as initially scheduled.

After inspecting the grand stand, the SDO and his entourage drove off to Bonakama where they carried out an inspection on rehabilitation works on that stretch of the road.

As part of the preparations for the celebration of the Youth Day, the Senior Divisional Officer of Meme has already held two preparatory meetings wilth local adminitrative authorities, security officials and heads of schools to ensure the event goes on smoothly on February 11.