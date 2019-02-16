Cameroon: 13 transport agencies sanctioned for overspeeding

At least thriteen inter urban road transport agencies have been sanctioned for overspeeding along the highway by the Ministry of Transport.

According to a communiqué signed by the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, the agencies were found guilty of various offences during a control exercise between November 29 to December 9 2019 along the Douala-Yaounde highway.

Radars placed at Mbankomo, at the entrance to Yaounde and PK 14, Douala caught the drivers overspeeding on the highway.

The Minister of Transport has thus urged the promoters of the agencies sanction to pass at the Department of Road Transport and collect copies of their offence reports within a fifteen-day period.