Cameroon: 14 new corpses retrieved after shipwreck off limbe Coast

14 new corpses were reportedly retrieved Tuesday August 27, 2019 after the ship christened Austin sank off the coast of Limbe, South West region of Cameroon early Monday August 26.

Few hours after the boat sank not far from the Bakassi Peninsular, three persons were reported dead, meanwhile forces of the Marine together with the Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR rescued over 100 passengers.

According to reports, four other persons were rescued to add to the 107 originally rescued by the Rapid Intervention Battalion BIR.

Reports say the ship that left Nigeria Sunday night with some 200 passengers on board heading to Cameroon overturned in very bad weather, under pressure from huge waves on the high seas near the Bakassi peninsula.

For now, the rescue operation continues.